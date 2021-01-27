This Is The First Thing Wendy Williams Did When Her Divorce Was Finalized [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Wendy Williams is on the other side today sharing some behind-the-scenes of her new Lifetime film. The biopic covers everything from the media maven’s upbringing, her career, and messy divorce. We didn’t know that Da Brat was one of her favorite people ever. Hear Wendy share with us the first thing she did when her divorce was finalized and why this was the right time to tell her story.

