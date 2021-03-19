Houston Texans’ Deshaun Watson Accused of Sexual Assault By Nine Women

Disgruntled Houston Texans’ quarterback, Deshaun Watson, could be in some serious trouble.
The biggest issue on Watson’s plate at one time was trying to get the Houston Texans to move him to one of the teams on his list of possible trade destinations. Now, he is worrying about multiple sexual assault allegations levied against him.
TMZ reports that attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents the three women who sacked the QB with sexual misconduct lawsuits, now says that number has jumped to nine with several other women also making similar allegations.
Per TMZ:
“The Buzbee Law Firm has now been hired by nine women to bring cases against Deshaun Watson,” attorney Tony Buzbee says … noting, “The allegations are similar.”
“We have filed three [lawsuits], and, as we complete our due diligence, will file the remaining ones in due course.”
In one of the allegations from the first three women who accused Watson of sexual assault, a woman who filed her suit under the name Jane Doe says things went left during a massage session the NFL star setup through Instagram. She claims Watson forced her to perform oral sex on her during the encounter in December 2020.
In her suit, Jane Doe says she agreed to perform the service at an office building in Houston, Texas, on Dec. 28, 2020, at 10 a.m. At the time, Jane Doe claims she was recently engaged and just graduated from chiropractic school and was dropped off at the massage appointment with Watson by her mother.
She states things went left immediately when Watson told her to focus on his “inner thighs” and “inner glutes” while constantly bringing up the fact he plays professional football. She then claims Watons “got more aggressive” and “coerced [Jane Doe] to move her mouth toward his penis, forcing [Jane Doe] to perform oral sex on him.”
Jane Doe says she never consented to the act and that she “blacked out for a few minutes from the fear” and even defecated on herself because she was so terrified. According to Jane Doe, Watson got up, put his clothes on, and left as if nothing happened.
She is suing for sexual assault, civil assault, and intentional inflection of emotional distress.
The other two clients, also massage therapists, have made similar claims against Watson alleging sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
Watson has vehemently denied all of the allegations and claims Buzbee is trying to score a payday on behalf of his clients.
Watson has not been arrested or charged with a crime.
Photo: Carmen Mandato / Getty
