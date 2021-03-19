Dr. Dre Asks Judge To Declare Him A Single Man

In the latest monthly installment of Dr. Dre’s Divorce Saga, the iconic Hip-Hop producer/rapper is looking to move on with his love life and asking a judge to help make it so.
According to TMZ, The Chronic artist is requesting a bifurcation of his divorce proceedings in hopes that the judge not only declares he and his estranged wife, Nicole Young, as officially single and ready to mingle but also to decide how the assets get divided later on. Dre’s now taken this action as he feels that there’s absolutely no chance of reconciliation between him and his wife of 24 years.
