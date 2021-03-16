Vaccine Passports: Here’s What You Should Expect While Traveling During The Pandemic [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

With the world opening back up, mask mandates being flipped, and more vaccines rolling out, people are expecting to start traveling again soon. New York Times travel reporter Tariro Mzezewa shares what to expect while traveling during the pandemic, and what are vaccine passports. According to the World Health Organization, a COVID-19 “vaccine passport” will be required to international travel over the regular vaccine card because it’s too easy to fake. Listen to this clip of what’s trending to know what to expect.

