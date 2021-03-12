Twinz: Fat Joe Says He And Notorious B.I.G. Were Working On A Project

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Fat Joe has endured several generations so it is no surprise he now is a walking Hip-Hop encyclopedia. He has just revealed he was working with the KONY in a way that many MC’s only dreamed of.

The Bronx native dropped a bombshell on the culture during a recent edition of The Fat Joe Show. While talking to Swizz Beatz and Timbaland on the 24th anniversary of Notorious B.I.G.’s passing, the trio all shared their thoughts on the late great lyricist. While Timbo and Swizz did not get to work with Frank White before his untimely passing Joe did.

The “Lean Back” rapper revealed that the two were actually piecing together an actual joint project. “You know, I say stuff and they always say I lie or I say too much. You know, I worked on an album with Biggie,” he said. “We cut about five songs together. He was like, ‘You the Latino don, I’m the Black don.’ And we was in that studio going crazy. It’s verified by Puff Daddy and everybody.”

Naturally, this disclosure took many people by surprise leading to pose the question of where exactly are these tracks now. And to hear Joe tell it we might not ever get to hear those songs. “I’ma keep it real. At the time, we were dissing Tupac a lot and all that,” Joe added. “So that should have never seen the light of day, which is respectful, so because, you know, they both passed on, you know. But yeah, I worked with the B.I.G. for real.”

