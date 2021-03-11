Front Page News: The World Health Declared Coronavirus A Global Pandemic One Year Ago Today [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Life as we knew it would change, one year ago today. On this day in 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. Since last year 2.6 million have died worldwide and half a million here in the United States. Marking the start of the pandemic, Joe Biden will address the country to discuss his COVID-19 relief plan. He says help is on the way. Hear more on front-page news stories on Ahmaud Arbery, Kyle Rittenhouse, Tiger Woods, and Dak Prescott in the video above.

