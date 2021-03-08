Here’s The Most Shocking Moments From Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Interview With Oprah

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

On Sunday, March 7, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a tell-all interview, which comes a little over a year after they decided to step back from some of their duties as a part of the Royal Family.

British tabloids have been tearing Meghan down for years, ever since it was first revealed she was dating Prince Harry in 2016. Since then, things have only gotten worse, with stories of turmoil throughout the Monarchy running rampant upon headlines every single day.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Now that Harry and Meghan have moved on from their Royal duties and relocated to Southern California, they’re giving some insight into the hell they endured inside the palace walls. Here are some of the most shocking revelations from the couple’s interview with Oprah:

A Royal Family member expressed “concerns” about how dark Archie’s skin might be.

While it might not come as a surprise to a lot of us, it was still shocking to hear Meghan admit that someone in the Royal Family raised concerns over the color of Archie’s skin. Neither her nor her husband would reveal who started the conversation, but sadly, that wasn’t the only discrimination Archie faced even before he was born.

While Meghan was pregnant, she was told by the Royal Family that they didn’t want the baby to have a prince/princess title. Even though that, in itself, wasn’t particularly concerning to Markle, that also meant he wouldn’t receive any of the security that’s usually afforded to royal children.

Meghan suffered from suicidal thoughts

Anyone who has paid attention to the slanderous headlines being thrown Markle’s way can understand just how much all of these narratives impacted her.

She has called the scrutiny she’s been subjected to “almost unsurvivable” in the past, which drove Oprah to ask for elaboration. In response, Meghan revealed that she was having suicidal thoughts, thinking it would be easier for everyone involved if she simply no longer existed.

“You were having suicidal thoughts?” Oprah asked.

“Yes. It was very clear and very scary,” Meghan replied. “I just didn’t see a solution … This isn’t some abstract idea. This is methodical. And this is not who I am.”

Even worse, when she approached the “institution” and asked for professional help, they told Markle she couldn’t get any.