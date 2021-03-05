WNBA Champion Candace Parker Used Her G-14 Classification To School Shaq On Modern Basketball

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

NBA on TNT analyst and NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal doesn’t bite his tongue when giving his opinion — most of the time harsh — on other players and the league’s state. He usually engages in debates with fellow retired hoopers and co-hosts Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley, so there isn’t much pushback for his points.

On Tuesday (Mar.2), O’Neal, during a recent telecast, met his match. During the player’s only version of Inside The NBA, Shaq got taken to school by WNBA champion Candace Parker who used her G-14 classification that the retired NBA big man loves to boast about having to school him on how today’s NBA is played.

The discussion that saw Shaq looking like a bully again while trying to impose his will on Parker had him looking absolutely dumb after she expertly defended her point. Things went left for O’Neal after he interjected during Parker explaining why the Denver Nuggets should take advantage of their versatile all-star big man Nikola Jokic because defenses are around the league switching more.

While Parker was making her very legitimate point, Shaq interrupted, saying teams should “man up,” referring to how teams while he was still playing used to play defense. Parker was ready and easily swatted his take out of the paint with facts and the numbers, putting on an absolute master class that even impressed her fellow co-host Dwyane Wade who played with Shaq in Miami.

Candace Parker making Shaq look real dumb while talking about modern pick-n-roll basketball pic.twitter.com/TQYwVVrVmx — gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 3, 2021

Part 2 of Candace Parker putting Shaq in a bodybag. This time with math. https://t.co/2EZ3gvqjNg pic.twitter.com/emmI4GFP9I — gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 3, 2021

O’Neal has not had a good month and has been getting called out regularly lately for harsh criticism of players many describe as bullying. So, of course, Twitter absolutely loved seeing O’Neal get put in a blender on national television by Candace Parker.

Candace Parker teaching Shaq about the basic tenets of a pick and roll is an energy I need bottled and sold, please. pic.twitter.com/eO06oSWBX7 — priyadesai (@priyadesai) March 3, 2021

Welp, O’Neal had it coming. You can peep more reactions to the boisterous Hall-of-Famer getting schooled in the gallery below.

Photo: Julio Aguilar / Getty

