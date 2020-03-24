Shaquille O’Neal has always been down to give us a laugh even if it costs him some embarrassment. This one right here might take the cake in being the worst one of them all.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Shaq recently joined Lil Boosie’s social distance IG live (if you know you know) and gave everyone a glimpse on what appears to be his toes. Superman even shined them up for us to see and splashed some water on them bad boys. You might lose your appetite seeing this so brace yourself.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Shaq Might Have The Nastiest Looking Toes In Mankind [VIDEO] was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Related

Weso Posted 19 hours ago

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: