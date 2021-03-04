Mathew Knowles Calls Fans “Idiots” For Comparing Chloe Bailey To Beyoncé

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The soulful sisters that makeup Chloe X Halle are famous for not only their enormous talent but for being the protégés to Beyoncé, so it’s reasonable for people to sometimes compare them to Bey — but does that make fans “idiots” for thinking it? Bey’s father thinks so.

Mathew Knowles thinks comparing 22-year-old Chloe Bailey, the elder of the Bailey sisters, to a younger version of Beyoncé is “actually insulting.” Bey’s 69-year-old pop made the declaration in a recent interview with Radio Personality Leah A. Henry for her “Lemonade Stand” podcast. Henry popped the question after explaining that she sees Chloe X Halle fans compare Chloe Bailey to Beyonce often.

