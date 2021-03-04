Bun B Keeps It Very Trill, Calls Governor Greg Abbott’s Decision To Fully Open Texas “Batsh*t Crazy”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Texas Governor Greg Abbott had everyone looking at him sideways, including Houston native Bun B, after he announced he was lifting mask mandates and fully opening the state.

Bun B kept it real trill on Instagram after Abbott’s ridiculous decision to lift the mask mandate put in place to protect Texans from COVID-19 and allowing businesses to open at 100% capacity despite numerous warnings from health officials.

In a caption along with a video featuring a fully-vaccinated Abbott happily making the bonehead announcement, in a room of maskless individuals, the rapper directly called out the governor, “This is bat shit crazy @govabbott, and you know it. As if you didn’t already have enough blood on your hands. SMFH.”

Abbott’s announcement comes on the heels of the Republican governor’s state being hammered by a winter storm that left millions of Texas residents without power and water while trying to survive in below-freezing temperatures. Many believe that Abbott is only making this announcement to save face after the winter storm’s aftermath and put himself back in good favor with potential voters ahead of his 2022 re-election bid.

Texas is not out of the woods in terms of COVID-19 and is the only state that currently has all of the concerning variants of the virus that have health officials extremely worried.

Abbott is not the only Republican governor making this reckless decision. Mississippi governor Tate Reeves announced Tuesday (Mar.2) he was also lifting mask mandates for his state in a tweet , and that would go into effect starting today.

“Starting tomorrow, we are lifting all of our county mask mandates and businesses will be able to operate at full capacity without any state-imposed rules. Our hospitalizations and case numbers have plummeted, and the vaccine is being rapidly distributed. It is time!”

Like Texas, Mississippi was hit hard by the winter storm, and residents of Jackson, the state’s capital, are currently facing a water crisis, which has been a long-time issue

At Hip-Hop Wired , we urge Americans to continue to wear their masks, wash their hands, avoid crowds, practice social distancing, and follow the CDC guidelines to keep yourself and your family safe from COVID-19.

