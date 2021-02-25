Front Page News: Here’s What You Need To Know About The New Coronavirus Bill [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Eva is giving all the new news on all things coronavirus. At first, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine had some speculation but now health officials are saying that the one-dose vaccine is effective. The Moderna vaccine is also working to make their vaccine more effective for the new strain of the virus. Also, the House will vote on a new coronavirus relief bill tomorrow. Eva explains details of the possible new bill and the Westcoast strain of the virus.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE