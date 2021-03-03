So Cute: Serena Williams & Daughter Olympia Flaunt Matching Outfits In New Stuart Weitzman Campaign

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Serena Williams and her precious three-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. debuted their first fashion campaign with Stuart Weitzman. The stylish mother-daughter duo is absolutely fabulous and flaunting their matching outfits in the new campaign suitably titled Footsteps to Follow.

The legendary tennis star and her mini-me posed for the brand’s Spring 2021 collection, which was created with “high-fashion” and “high-function” in mind according to Stuart Weitzman. Serena Williams and Olympia are the perfect duo to model the collection showcasing their movement in style.

The two were twinning in sleek, clean white long-sleeve dresses in one of the outfits. They were also styled in a more contemporary look featuring matching black catsuits that offer versatility for a more dressy or casual look. Serena and Olympia spiced up their outfits with coordinated animal print sandals.

Stuart Weitzman’s Global Head of Design, Edmundo Castillo shared a statement shared with E! News, “I created this collection with an intentional, artful approach to design, engineering and craftsmanship. The styles offer a renewed and emboldened sense of functionality and fashion to elevate the casual elegance of the modern woman.”

Serena told E! News last year that, “her daughter is definitely a style star-in-the-making.”

“I can’t force her out of a princess dress,” Williams told E! News at her S by Serena show during New York Fashion Week. “She gets so upset. She loves fashion, she loves wearing dresses and that’s what she wants to do.”

