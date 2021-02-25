“I Don’t Give A Sh*t” Syleena Johnson Shares Her Thoughts On Kim And Kanye’s Divorce

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The ladies of “The Queens Court” know how to create a soundbite. You have to give them that. And yesterday they sat down to chat about headline news. While it might not be the talk of the town in some communities, in mainstream news, people are consistently talking about the ongoing divorce between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Some of us might have predicted this outcome from the time they got together. Some folks have seen the writing on the wall in the past few years. I doubt there is anyone who is completely shocked and caught off guard behind all of this.

In discussing this most recent Hollywood divorce, Syleena Johnson shared what quite a few of us are thinking about all of this—she doesn’t care, particularly when it comes to their squabbles over how they’ll divide their assets after seven years of marriage.

In telling the story, Claudia Jordan said in their prenup, Kardashian is entitled to a million dollars for every year of their marriage. Meanwhile, Kanye has no financial access to Kim’s businesses, including her KKW (Kim Kardashian West) cosmetics line, her shapewear business Skims, or any proceeds from the filming of their reality show.

When asked what she makes of all this, Syleena Johnson said this:

Syleena: Do you want to know the truth or do you want me to tell you…

Claudia: The truth! No politically correct answers, please my friend.

Syleena: I don’t give a sh*t. I gotta tell you, two people tussling over millions of dollars while people are starving in a pandemic, I just don’t give a f*ck. Like, figure it out. If anything, I’m with Vivica, as far as the kids are concerned. That’s the most important thing. But as far as the money, what are we doing? Nobody cares about this. We’re somewhere trying to get PPP loans and SBA grants in the middle of g*td*mn pandemic. Nobody cares about two millionaires fighting over money. Nobody. Nobody that I know…

Furthermore, maybe you can take those millions you get for every year you were with Kanye and donate them to a charity that facilitates mental health. Maybe that would be a good gesture.

You can watch their full comments in the video below.

