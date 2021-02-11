Kim Kardashian Responds To Twitter Not Believing The Alleged Photo Of North West’s Painting

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Kim Kardashian is being accused of capping on social media after sharing a photo of a painting her daughter North West did.

The reality star/mogul thought she was gonna share a proud mom moment on her Instagram Story. Little did she know it would have folks accusing her of stealing a legendary artist’s work. Kardashian posted a painting claiming that her oldest daughter, North West did it with the caption “My little artist North” and it’s excellent, especially because she is only 7-years-old.

Naturally, no one is buying what Kardashian is selling and can’t fathom that North West could create such a painting at a young age. One Twitter user hilariously wrote in response to the work of art, “If North West painted this, then I singlehandedly produced My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.”

If North West painted this then I singlehandedly produced My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. pic.twitter.com/O8zseJcW7G — Dedee 🥀 (@thoughtfulbae) February 9, 2021

Excuse us while we chuckle after reading that.

Other users went as far as to accuse Kardashian of jacking a painting from the legend himself, Bob Ross, who is well-known for his landscape paintings. Another Twitter user wrote in a retweet, “I know a Bob Ross painting when I see one.”

I know a Bob Ross painting when I see one https://t.co/bqcFsVge5q — Daniel Alvarez (@_DanAlvarez) February 9, 2021

Man, y’all are hilariously ruthless.

We understand that it could be hard to believe that a 7-year-old painted such a detailed landscape painting, but keep in mind this is the seed of Kim Kardashian and “Christian Genius Billionaire” Kanye West. So why can’t North West be capable of creating works of art at such a young age?

Kim Kardashian did respond on her Instagram story upset that people didn’t believe her and say that North takes her art seriously.

“DON’T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!!!

“My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured. North worked incredibly hard on her painting, which took several weeks to complete. As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone. I’m seeing op-ed pieces in the media and social media from grown adults breaking down whether or not my child actually painted this! How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome!?!?! Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT!!!”

“NORTH WEST PAINTED THAT PERIOTDDDDDABCDEFGZFDT!!!!! !!!!!!!!!!!!”

.@KimKardashian setting the record straight on North West’s painting: pic.twitter.com/XnZXV6qoC0 — Photos Of KimYe (@PhotosOfKanye) February 9, 2021

Anyway, we are always here for the jokes and reactions. You can peep the best ones in the gallery below.

Photo: Pierre Suu / Getty

Kim Kardashian Responds To Twitter Not Believing The Alleged Photo Of North West’s Painting was originally published on hiphopwired.com