Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Bobby Shmurda is finally home.

The “Hot N*gga” rapper was released from Clinton Correctional Facility in New York on Tuesday (February 23), ten months earlier than his expected release of December 2021. He’ll be under parole supervision for the next five years until February 23, 2026.

According to TMZ, Shmurda was the beneficiary of the prison’s Time ALlowance Committee who rewarded good behavior. Since his arrival in Clinton, or at least since his parole hearing in 2020, Shmurda has kept out of trouble as the committee called for his early release due to his participation in prison programs.

Since December 2014, Shmurda along with his GS9 partner Rowdy Rebel had been in custody on a litany of charges stemming from a federal investigation into alleged gang activity. The two eventually pled guilty to the crimes and served six to seven years behind bars. Rowdy was released from prison in late 2020, opening the door for Shmurda’s eventual release as he was credited for time served.

Now may his New York fitted hat return to earth and he can get back to the music and living life.

Bobby Shmurda Released From Prison was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: