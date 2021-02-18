Meek Mill Drops Foul Kobe Bryant Line In Leaked Song, Blames ‘Internet Antics’ For Backlash

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Meek Mill is facing plenty of backlash on social media after a song referencing the death of the late Kobe Bryant leaked on social media Wednesday (February 17). The Lil Baby collaboration is listed as “Don’t Worry (RIP Kobe)” on Genius and has plenty of people hot at the Philly MC for one distasteful lyric.

“This b*tch I’m f*ckin’ always tell me that she love me but she ain’t ever showed me,” Meek raps in his verse. “Yeah, and if I ever lack, I’m goin’ out with my chopper, it be another Kobe/Sh*t, I could tell that they ain’t never know me/’Cause if they knew me they would’ve never showed me.”

Not surprisingly, NBA fans and hip-hop fans alike took to Twitter to blast the song and Meek’s raps. The Dreamchasers leader took to Twitter early Thursday (February 18) to defend himself, calling the backlash nothing more than people following trends.

“somebody promo a narrative and y’all follow it,” he wrote. “y’all internet antics cannot stop me ….shit like zombie land or something! Lol. They paying to influence y’all now … its almost like mind control ‘wake up.’

somebody promo a narrative and y’all follow it…. y’all internet antics cannot stop me ….shit like zombie land or something! Lol — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 18, 2021

They paying to influence y’all now … its almost like mind control “wake up” 🙃 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 18, 2021

Lil Baby’s verse is way more positive on the song as the My Turn star reveals he one day wants to name his future children after Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

“I made a promise before God, that want’ll never hold me,” he raps. “I damn near wanna have a son, so I can name him Kobe/Daughter Gigi, I done beat them odds, I wish lil’ one could see me/Tiger took the charge without a problem, there he ever need me.”

See reactions to the verse below.

So Meek Mill Really Thought The Kobe Line Was It??? 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/M2pKpGLLJC — DJ First Class™ 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) February 18, 2021

Lil baby after hearing what this mf Meek mill said about Kobe: pic.twitter.com/x2eOAjMgaN — Danyell (@Danyell28995168) February 18, 2021

I don't know when I'll be ready to hear a song that references Kobe, but I know it ain't now & I know that line Meek Mill just dropped ain't it. Let that man RIP a little longer & the next man who wants to try, work a little harder to ensure that your bar isn't so disrespectful. — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) February 18, 2021

The whole internet after hearing meek mill make that kobe verse: pic.twitter.com/uNNsNPyE4V — redge0rh🇸🇴 (@RHufane) February 18, 2021

Listening to that Meek line about Kobe like pic.twitter.com/uKTU4unYyI — Brandino (@BamB_Black) February 18, 2021

Everytime Meek Mill say something this everyone reaction pic.twitter.com/T13pp5SYvX — kevin (@kevinfrmuptown) February 18, 2021

“I’m going out with my chopper, it be another Kobe” – Meek Mill pic.twitter.com/VfzoFIRVo6 — Ball Fade➐ (@ballfade_) February 18, 2021

Lil baby watching meek mill in the studio when he said that line about Kobe pic.twitter.com/jPc5hixC4W — Noah (@alan_noah05) February 18, 2021

Meek Mill Drops Foul Kobe Bryant Line In Leaked Song, Blames ‘Internet Antics’ For Backlash was originally published on theboxhouston.com