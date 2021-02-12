News
HomeNews

Inclement Weather on Ft. Worth I-35W Leads to a Mass Casualty

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE

Thursday Morning At least 100 vehicles were involved in a massive pileup crash on Interstate 35W in Fort Worth, including several 18-wheelers. Five people have been confirmed dead according to WFAA. Police say the total number of injuries still remains unknown at this time.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. as drivers were dealing with inclement weather across North Texas, including freezing rain.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

All of the victims whose crews could access and needed medical treatment have been taken to the hospital. Some victims remained trapped in their car for several hours until they could be rescued and treated by the medical team.

Ft. Worth Mayor Betsy Price, Fire Chief Jim Davis, and Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes are scheduled to hold a news conference at 4:30 p.m. to share the latest updates.

The interstate is expected to be closed for the rest of Thursday. Police urged people to stay home and off the roads if they do not need to be traveling today.

 

SEE ALSO:

Dallas Mavericks Shut Down Headquarters As Team’s Positive Coronavirus Cases Increase

Texas Rep. Ron Wright Passes Away From COVID-19, Cancer Complications

Socially Distant Holiday Events to Attend in Dallas
6 photos
 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Inclement Weather on Ft. Worth I-35W Leads to a Mass Casualty  was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

Dallas

More From Rickey Smiley Show
Videos
Get All Videos
Close