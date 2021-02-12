Inclement Weather on Ft. Worth I-35W Leads to a Mass Casualty

Preliminary information on MCI in Fort Worth. More info will be released later. At least 100 vehicles involved, 5 fatalities, 36 transported to local hospitals. #yourFWFD continues to work the incident and will be on scene for several hours. pic.twitter.com/DUtRJFKSI9

Thursday Morning At least 100 vehicles were involved in a massive pileup crash on Interstate 35W in Fort Worth, including several 18-wheelers. Five people have been confirmed dead according to WFAA. Police say the total number of injuries still remains unknown at this time.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. as drivers were dealing with inclement weather across North Texas, including freezing rain.

All of the victims whose crews could access and needed medical treatment have been taken to the hospital. Some victims remained trapped in their car for several hours until they could be rescued and treated by the medical team.

Ft. Worth Mayor Betsy Price, Fire Chief Jim Davis, and Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes are scheduled to hold a news conference at 4:30 p.m. to share the latest updates.

The interstate is expected to be closed for the rest of Thursday. Police urged people to stay home and off the roads if they do not need to be traveling today.