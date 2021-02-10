Hot Spot: Ava DuVernay To Reboot A Live Action Version Of The Powerpuff Girls [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

If you or your kids watched The Powerpuff Girls, then you’ll be excited that Ava DuVernay is bringing back the Cartoon Network classic. The show is coming back with a twist, it’s in live-action! Will Smith also has penned a deal with Netflix for a new docuseries titled, Amend: The Fight for America. The six-part docuseries will also feature other celebrities like Samuel L. Jackson. In other news, an R&B singer may be facing a huge copyright lawsuit.

