Front Page News: Coronavirus Cases Are The Lowest They’ve Been Since November [WATCH]

Though Texas representative Ron Wright just passed of COVID-19, there looks like there may be a light at the end of the tunnel. Experts say that the daily coronavirus cases are down since November, but to be warned about the UK strain of the virus.

If you haven’t heard about the “Gorilla Glue Girl”, then you must be under a rock. Well, the Lousiana woman is planning to stay legal action against the company but Rock-T has a product for her that might work!

