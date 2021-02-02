Deitrick Haddon is back with a new song and it’s another collab with super producer, Zaytoven: “Sick World.”

“Sick World,” which is the first release from Haddon’s new Black Own Black Entertainment record label, was debuted during the Inaugural Gospel Celebration that honored President Joe Biden. It’s a song about “unity, peace, and love” amidst the pandemic the world is currently facing and Haddon hopes it brings people together.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“My prayers go out to those who have lost loved ones to this deadly virus,” he says. “I believe there is hope, and there is life on the other side of this pandemic, if we follow the instruction given and trust God.”

Check it out up top!

SEE ALSO: Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2021: Rickey Smiley To Host; Erica Campbell, PJ Morton & More To Perform

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

EXCLUSIVE: Deitrick Haddon Debuts New Video For “Sick World” was originally published on getuperica.com