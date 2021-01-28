Acting U.S. Capitol Police Apologizes For Lax Security During Domestic Terrorist Breach

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The domestic terrorist attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 is still very much on the minds of many Americans as the new year rolls on. The acting chief of the force has apologized for the lax security measures at the federal government building, telling lawmakers on the Hill that there were “failings” that allowed the acts to occur which left five dead.

As reported by The Hill, Chief Yogananda D. Pittman offered testimony during a closed-door briefing with members of the House Appropriations Committee on Tuesday (Jan. 26).

“I am here to offer my sincerest apologies on behalf of the department,” Pittman reportedly said to the lawmakers in attendance.

She added, On Jan. 6, in the face of a terrorist attack by tens of thousands of insurrectionists determined to stop the certification of Electoral College votes, the department failed to meet its own high standards as well as yours.”

It should be noted that Pittman, who is Black, was not the chief of the Capitol Police during the so-called insurrection. Pittman joined the force in the acting chief capacity on Jan. 11 after former chief Steven Sund stepped down amid heavy criticism sparked by the attacks.

As has been noted by several outlets in the days since the riots, Capitol Police were well aware of the potential for danger and that far-right extremist groups and others such as the Proud Boys were slated to be among the throng. Officials for the force were also made aware that many of these individuals would be armed.

“We knew that there was a strong potential for violence and that Congress was the target,” Pittman said. “The department prepared in order to meet these challenges, but we did not do enough.”

The U.S. Capitol Police had about 1,200 troops on the ground but were not a match for the surging and violent crowd that numbered into the thousands and doled out damage inside and outside of the Capitol building.

