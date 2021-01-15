News
Cleveland Schools Employee Photographed At VP’s Chair During Capitol Riot Arrested

Congress Holds Joint Session To Ratify 2020 Presidential Election

Source: Win McNamee / Getty

49-year-old Christine M. Priola, a Cleveland Metropolitan School District occupational therapist, who was identified by social media users as a woman in the unbelievable photo above at the VP’s chair in the Senate Chamber during the Capitol riot, has been arrested.

According to court documents, Priola is charged with the following offenses:

  • Knowingly entering and remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority
  • Violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds
  • Unlawful activities on capitol grounds

15 photos

