Gary’s Tea: Kenya Moore & Marc Daly Are Done…For Good! [WATCH]

Today Gary is spilling all the tea about Dr. Dre’s father. Theodore Young is speaking out against his own son. He’s saying that when you have status and money like Dr. Dre, that he doesn’t care about his father anymore.

Kenya Moore is not only celebrating her birthday but also her divorce from her husband Marc Daly. Kenya is now twirling into her 50th year & a season of singleness.

