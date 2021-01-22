Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Report: Dave Chappelle Tests Positive For COVID-19

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE
RUSH Philanthropic Arts Foundation Celebrates 20th Anniversary At Art For Life Sponsored By Bombay Sapphire Gin

Source: Eugene Gologursky / Getty

Comedian Dave Chappelle has tested positive for COVID-19, according to TMZ. Chappelle was set to perform a set of shows in Austin, Texas with fellow comedian Joe Rogan but they have since been canceled. A rep told TMZ that Dave is currently quarantined and is experiencing no symptoms at the present time.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Chappelle has stayed working during COVID-19. He has been performing “socially-distancing” shows in Ohio since last summer. We can bet that Chappelle will have an extremely engaging set once he comes from up under this. Get well soon Dave!

Source | TMZ

Related: It’s A Celebration!: Dave Chapelle Makes A Surprise Appearance on Joe Rogan’s Podcast

Related: Dave Chappelle Drops Fiery Monologue on ‘SNL’, “Come Get Your N*gga Lessons”

Brotherly Love: Dave Chappelle Flew To Wyoming To Lift Up Kanye West
10 photos

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Report: Dave Chappelle Tests Positive For COVID-19  was originally published on hot963.com

Dave Chappelle

More From Rickey Smiley Show
Videos
Get All Videos
Register to Vote
One Vote: Register to Vote
Close