Stop The Cap: Charges Against Tory Lanez For Allegedly Shooting Megan Thee Stallion Have Not Been Dropped

That story about Megan Thee Stallion dropping charges against Tory Lanez is pure C A P.

Twitter can be a great tool when used properly, but it’s also the land of misinformation where a lie can spread faster than the actual truth. Earlier today (Jan.21), Tory Lanez apologists thought they got what they were hoping for, and that’s some sort of vindication that the Canadian varmint didn’t shoot Megan Thee Stallion in a July 2020 incident. A tweet (that should be deleted) from an account called FuciousTV claimed the charges against Lanez were dropped.

“According to the #LosAngeles County Superior Court website, the charges against #ToryLanez in the July 2020 incident have been or dropped. The website indicates that there are no upcoming trial dates after the hearing that was held yesterday. Story developing.”

https://twitter.com/FuciousTv/status/1352303950515601411?s=20

The tweet began making its rounds with bozos, including NFL baller Dez Bryant congratulating Lanez in a tweet saying “salute to a real 1 @torylanez.”

🙏🏿 salute to a real 1 @torylanez — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 21, 2021

Bryant even doubled-downed on his headassness and went back and forth with Twitter users trying to tell him how tone-deaf his tweet was.

https://twitter.com/DezBryant/status/1352328497541341190?s=20

Eventually, a rep from the Los Angeles County district released a statement explaining the charges were not dropped and shared the new court date. Also, Megan Thee Stallion couldn’t have dropped any charges because she wasn’t the one who filed them in the first place.

Per Hot New Hip-Hop:

“Per a rep from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, the charges against Tory Lanez have not been dropped, and the next court date for the case is set for February 25th. Also, Megan Thee Stallion does not have the power to drop any of the charges because Tory is being charged by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office.”

Megan Thee Stallion caught wind of the false information about her traumatic situation spreading around and the people celebrating and addressing the issue and even stating that Tory Lanez will go to jail.

“AT THIS POINT IM GETTING ANNOYED ! STOP BELIEVING EVERYTHING YOU READ ON THE MF INTERNET. Imagine how I feel waking every day seeing people LIE and turn my trauma into a joke ? That whole team figures out ways to create doubt with my story every week and the media eats it up.”

“Y’all can’t tell when shit fake news? Y’all still don’t see an ABUSER picking with me ? The first court date got pushed back bc of the inauguration but I can’t wait until the MF FACTS come out ! Bitch you shot me AND MY STORY NOT CHANGING AND BITCH YOU GOING TO JAIL.”

“How tf I get shot now I’m the worlds biggest mf villain !? All y’all pussy ass niggas and pick me ass hoes GONE EAT YO MF WORDS.”

AT THIS POINT IM GETTING ANNOYED ! STOP BELIEVING EVERYTHING YOU READ ON THE MF INTERNET. Imagine how I feel waking every day seeing people LIE and turn my trauma into a joke ? That whole team figures out ways to create doubt with my story every week and the media eats it up — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) January 21, 2021

Y’all can’t tell when shit fake news? Y’all still don’t see an ABUSER picking with me ? The first court date got pushed back bc of the inauguration but I can’t wait until the MF FACTS come out ! Bitch you shot me AND MY STORY NOT CHANGING AND BITCH YOU GOING TO JAIL — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) January 21, 2021

How tf I get shot now I’m the worlds biggest mf villain !? All y’all pussy ass niggas and pick me ass hoes GONE EAT YO MF WORDS — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) January 21, 2021

The Houston rapper even used the moment to call out hypocrites who claim to listen to Black women and protect Black women. She also touched on still suffering from trauma after losing her mother, dad, one of her grandmothers on top of being shot.

Y’all so believe black women and protect black women online BUT WHEN I LITERALLY SAY I GOT SHOT ITS CONFUSING — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) January 21, 2021

Trauma is real I’m still traumatized from loosing my mom dad and one of my grandmothers and on top of that being shot. I’m not open abt anything on the internet usually bc I like to keep my emotions private but I’m reaching my limit, Im going to keep staying positive. — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) January 21, 2021

Let this serve as an important lesson to check your sources before believing things you see on the internet.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

Stop The Cap: Charges Against Tory Lanez For Allegedly Shooting Megan Thee Stallion Have Not Been Dropped was originally published on hiphopwired.com