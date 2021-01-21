Front Page News: Here’s What Joe And Kamala Are Doing On Their First Day In Office [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

It’s a brand new day! President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala are finally in office and after a beautiful inauguration, they are already doing the work. Biden is working on undoing a lot of Donald Trump’s racist doings and mandating masks. Harris also went hard at work by swearing-in 3 new senators. In other news, the winning lottery ticket was won by one person in Maryland.

What would you do if you won the lottery?

