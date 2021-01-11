Haven’t Gotten Your Second Stimulus?! Money Expert Jini Thornton Explains Why [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Our money expert Jini Thornton is here to share updates on all things money during the pandemic. Unemployment benefits have been extended to March and if you are in fear of being evicted, some states have allocated funds to their citizens. Please contact your county for assistance. Also if you’re looking for your second stimulus check, Jini shares how you can track it and possibly when to expect it.

