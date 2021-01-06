Here’s What You Need To Know About The Coronavirus Vaccine [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Yesterday was the deadliest day of the coronavirus pandemic. The virus hit a record-breaking high with 3, 775 deaths. Dr. Collier stops by the show to explain the major details of the coronavirus vaccine. There are currently two different vaccines on the market and the doctor breaks down the differences between the two. He also answers listener questions about the vaccine, coronavirus, and how to protect yourself during the pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE