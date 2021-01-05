Stacey Abrams Talks Voting Today In Georgia & Why Raphael Warnock Is The Best Candidate [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

If you live in Georgia and haven’t early voted yet, make sure you get out to the polls today!

Stacey Abrams breaks down why this runoff election is not only important for Georgia but the entire nation. Abrams also discusses how Georgia is handling the pandemic and what she would do if she was the governor. She shares why Raphael Warnock is the best candidate for the US Senate.

Make sure to use your voice and your right to go out and vote.

