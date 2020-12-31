Columbus Police Chief Reacts to New Video Footage of Andre Hill Shooting

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Additional bodycam footage from the December 22nd shooting and killing of Andre Hill by then Columbus officer Adam Coy has been released showing the point of view from Amy Detweiler, the second officer that responded to the non-emergency call.

Detweiler is a nine-year veteran on the force and said that the two officers arrived on the scene separately. According to Detweiler, Officer Coy did not communicate and interaction was little to none with Hill. She also claims that she did not see a weapon on Hill or feel he was a threat. Detweiler’s bodycam footage begins after Hill had been shot. In this footage, you can see Coy checking Hill for a weapon and asking Detweiler to call for aid. You also see a woman emerge from the front door of the home stating that Hill was there to give her Christmas money, officers tell her to go back into the home.

Upon the release of this footage, Columbus Police Chief Thomas Quinlan released the following public statement.

Adam Coy is the man who fired the shots that took Andre Hill’s life, and he is no longer a Columbus Police Officer. His violations of policy and standards were so clear-cut, and so egregious- his termination could not wait. He now faces an independent criminal investigation by the state, and the U.S. Department of Justice. There were many other officers who responded to the scene. None of them used deadly force. But as seen in these videos- few of them rendered first aid to Mr. Hill as they waited for a medic. We are investigating, to get to the bottom of who upheld the policies and standards of the Columbus Division of Police, and who did not.

Family attorney Ben Crump held a press conference expressing outrage calling for Coy to be arrested “not one of the police officers offered medical assistance. Where is the humanity?” Crump also talked about the lengthy document record of 90 complaints against Coy over the years.

