Jermaine Crawford Talks Life After The Wire & His Latest EP, “It’s Not You, It’s Me”

We were first introduced to Jermaine Crawford as “Dukie” on the classic HBO series, The Wire, but now he’s all grown up. As a lover of the arts, Crawford is now more focused on his music and dropped his latest EP, “It’s Not You, It’s Me.” On a journey of self-discovery, he shares a variety of lessons that he’s learned about not only life but love.

Jermaine discusses his life since The Wire, writing movie scripts, and what to expect from him in 2021.

Be sure to listen to his latest project here.

