We’re accustomed to Idris Elba making us hot but the tables have turned.

Elba sat down with “First We Feast” for a plate of spicy wings and good conversation. It started off as if Elba wasn’t phased by the wing spice, even joking at one point, “I must say I expected some real competition with these hot wings.”

But the sentiment didn’t last long because by the end of the interview Elba was feeling the heat.

SEE ALSO: Elba Family Flyness: Idris, Sabrina & Isan Attend The ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Premiere [PHOTOS]

In the interview, Elba talked about everything from London Hip-Hop to “The Wire”. Elba even revealed that the show’s casting director asked for him to hide his accent during the audition process. He revealed, “She said ‘I love you, I gotta bring you into this audition, but you have to promise that you can’t tell him you’re from East London.’”

Watch the full video above to hear more from our favorite UK import and see which wing flavor took him out!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

See five more entertaining “First We Feast” interviews below.

Watch: Idris Elba Reveals ‘The Wire’ Secrets While Eating Spicy Wings was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Related