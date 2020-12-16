Why Reverend Raphael Warnock Believes He’s The Best For The US Senate [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The Presidential election now officially confirmed with Joe Biden as the president and now all eyes are on the state of Georgia. Voters are getting ready for one of the most important elections of 2021. The runoff election on January 5th will determine who has control of the Senate when the Biden administration begins. With election season still in effect, Reverend Raphael Warnock shares why he’s the best candidate for the US Senate.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE