Stoopid: 2 Armed Robbers Stick Up NYC Bodega, Only Score $100

While the streets have proven to us that they will eat right from your plate, a pair of gunmen should have checked the menu prior to pulling off their most recent heist.

As spotted on The Daily News two men entered the Westfield Market Place at the corner of 10th Ave. and W. 48th St. in the Hell’s Kitchen section of Manhattan on Saturday, December 5. The footage shows both individuals dressed in all black attire and one promptly pulled out a pistol demanding any money in the house. The poor worker, who is said to be only 17-years-old, was forced to empty the register and even the tip jar.

The jux was a failure, to say the least as they only got about $100 dollars. Thankfully no one was harmed in the robbery. You can view the surveillance video below.

WATCH: Two men rob 17-year-old store clerk at gunpoint in Hell's Kitchen market, police say Full story here: https://t.co/z2fHFgxjx2 pic.twitter.com/9GfKovOVzC — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) December 9, 2020

The struggle is real, even for the jux kids.

