Jeremih Released From Hospital After COVID-19 Battle

Jeremih is home resting comfortably, according to TMZ. The Chicago singer had spent three weeks inside of a Chicago hospital battling COVID-19 and at one point was deemed to be in critical condition.
On Friday (December 4), Chance broke the news Jeremih would be getting released from the hospital.
“I AM FILLED WITH PRAISE RIGHT NOW I JUST HEARD MY BROTHER JEREMIH’S VOICE ON THE PHONE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN ALMOST A MONTH,” Chance wrote. “HE WILL BE OUT THE HOSPITAL TOMORROW WE GIVE ALL GLORY TO THE FATHER IN JESUS NAME.”
I AM FILLED WITH PRAISE RIGHT NOW I JUST HEARD MY BROTHER JEREMIH’S VOICE ON THE PHONE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN ALMOST A MONTH HE WILL BE OUT THE HOSPITAL TOMORROW WE GIVE ALL GLORY TO THE FATHER IN JESUS NAME pic.twitter.com/gFXbzeQhkg
— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 3, 2020
