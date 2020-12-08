Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Jeremih is home resting comfortably, according to TMZ. The Chicago singer had spent three weeks inside of a Chicago hospital battling COVID-19 and at one point was deemed to be in critical condition.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank God and the incredible team of doctors and nurses at Northwestern Memorial Hospital for saving my life,” he told the outlet. “I will be forever grateful.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Jeremih Released From Hospital After COVID-19 Battle was originally published on theboxhouston.com