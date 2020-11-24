Marvel Studio’s Announces Production Date For ‘Black Panther’ Sequel

Marvel Studio’s announced Black Panther Sequel to begin filming in July 2021. The highly-anticipated sequel took an unfortunate backseat after the sudden and unexpected death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman. Director Ryan Coogler has been working with the Marvel Studio’s team to determine where the story will develop from here. It seems they have a clear direction as they have now set a date for production on the new movie according to sources from The Hollywood Reporter.
Marvel has not revealed its plans on how the film will proceed without Boseman, but it has indicated that it will not use CGI to include the late star in the film. Though the Black Panther star won’t be represented, fans can expect him referenced throughout the next film. The film will likely release in 2022 or 2023.
