Megan Thee Stallion and Q-Tip on the same track? We don’t know what to expect from such a collaboration, but it’s definitely happening.

Megan Thee Stallion’s debut album Good News is just hours away from dropping and will hopefully salvage the rest of this sorry-ass year. In anticipation of the album’s release, Rap Radar’s Brian B. Dot Miller decided to revisit his Rap Radar Podcast episode featuring the Houston rapper. During the conversation, they talked about a particular project at the time that would be featuring her Hot Girl Meg persona.

Miller asked her if Q-Tip would be involved in that project, and Thee Stallion replied, “Q-Tip is an album thing,” she revealed to B.Dot and Elliott Wilson. “Yeah, that’s definitely a project that I’m going to take my time — well, I take my time on all my projects — but this one is gonna have like, songs, songs. Like, more depth. So, I definitely want some OG production on there.”

On Wednesday (Nov.18), when B.Dot reshared the video, specifically asking Q-Tip if he is “still on deck for @theestallion album, #GoodNews?” The “Vivrant Thing” rapper replied, “Yes! 2021.”

We would love to hear it.

Oh My God: Q-Tip Confirms Megan The Stallion Collaboration Is On The Way was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: