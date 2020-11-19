Hit Or Miss: “Saved By The Bell” Reboot Taps Lil Yachty For New Theme Song

The beloved 90s sitcom, Saved By The Bell, returns with an all new reboot Wednesday, Nov. 25 to NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, Peacock, which launched back in July. Last year, NBC announced plans to reboot the nostalgic sitcom which originally followed characters Zack Morris, Kelly Kapowski, A.C. Slater, and Screech through high school and eventually, college and adult life.

This has certainly been a nostalgic time for television as many shows welcomed a reboot, as we saw with Gossip Girl and Charmed, or a new home for streaming like we saw with Netflix’s number of classic sitcoms like Girlfriends and Moesha. It was only a matter of time before Saved By The Bell joined the bandwagon of shows hoping to evoke that feeling of sentimentality.

The reboot will follow Zack Morris who is now the governor of California after his decision to close too many low-income high schools. He proposes a new plan to send all of the affected students to higher-performing schools which of course will include his alma mater, Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids a much-needed dose of reality.

The first trailer was released April 16. You can catch up with Slater who teaches gym at Bayside. Though we don’t see Zack and Kelly in the initial trailer, we do know that their son and Jessie’s son attend Bayside as well.

Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Mario Lopez star in the new series, reprising their roles as Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater. John Michael Higgins also stars as Principal Toddman alongside the new class featuring Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Josie Totah and Haskiri Velazquez.

The Hollywood Reporter announced on January 6 that Josie Totah would star. Totah will play Lexi, described by Hollywood Reporter as “a beautiful, sharp-tongued cheerleader and the most popular girl at Bayside High, who is both admired and feared by her fellow students.” Totah, who came out as transgender in 2018, said at the TCAs that playing a transgender student on TV that wasn’t all about her identity was an incredible opportunity. “She’s in theater, she’s evil, and she just happens to be transgender…. I can’t wait for people to be able to see themselves onscreen in that way.”

Totah will be joined by original cast members and fresh faces in Hollywood. Most recently, Peacock released a first-look photo of Lark Voorhies reprising her role as fashionista Lisa Turtle in the revival.

Now, the reboot series has tapped rapper, Lil Yachty to recreate the catchy theme song.

Not everything needs a remix, but one thing about Lil Yachty’s team is that they always secure him a bag with countless opportunities in television, advertisements and now, Saved By The Bell. Not mad at it at all, though we do prefer the original. Is it a hit or miss?

We have high hopes that the show’s revival will not disappoint with a new plot that is relevant to today’s time and important issues. Tune into the all new Saved By The Bell Nov. 25 on Peacock.