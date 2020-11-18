Looters Vandalize Nipsey Hussle’s Marathon Clothing Store In Los Angeles

Nipsey Hussle‘s popular retail shop The Marathon Clothing Store was reportedly vandalized in South Central. Per The Blast, a group of people smashed all of the store’s windows, looted the items within the store, and tagged graffiti on the walls and parking lot.

A video of the incident has been circulating on social media and shows the aftermath of the vandalism and destruction of the store. The person filming the incident is visibly upset and vows revenge on those who committed the crime.

“If I ever find out who did this, it’s ugly for them,” the man says while documenting the aftermath of the crime. “I swear to God, you can hurt somebody for this.”

Other stores near The Marathon Clothing Store were vandalized and damaged. Owners of shops inside of the popular shopping plaza begun cleaning up the mess in an attempt to quickly move past the vandalism and return back to a somewhat normal life.

The location has become a monument for hip-hop fans visiting Los Angeles and those who were fans of Neighborhood Nip. The Crenshaw rapper was shot and killed outside of the store on March 31, 2019. Within hours, the venue turned into a memorial for him. After he founded the store in 2017 and became a symbol of his perseverance and business acumen, Nipsey saw a profit from the store whenever he released new merchandise, albums, and more. In May 2019, it was reported the store had earned over $10 million since his passing.

