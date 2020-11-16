Front Page News: Health Experts Are Calling The Pandemic A Humanitarian Crisis With 11 Million Confirmed Cases [WATCH]

If you haven’t heard, coronavirus is steadily on the rise. With 11 million confirmed cases, that equals to about 1,000 Americans dying daily, and 42 people dying per hour. Health experts are now calling the pandemic a humanitarian crisis and states are rushing to control the spread.

Over the weekend, there was a MAGA protest in Washington D.C. where one person was stabbed and 20 were arrested. Donald Trump still refuses to concede but did acknowledge Joe Biden’s win in a recent tweet.

In other presidential news, our forever President Barack Obama will be releasing his memoir “A Promised Land” on tomorrow.

