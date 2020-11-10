As Philadelphia continues to celebrate its contribution to Joseph Biden’s monumental victory the public is now seeing some behind-the-scenes turmoil. Unfortunately, the City of Brotherly Love wasn’t so brotherly for the last two weeks.

As spotted on Crooks And Liars the iconic Pennsylvania city wasn’t unified over the voting process in the recent presidential election. On a 60 Minutes feature, Bill Whitaker talked about the ballot process with local officials who were in charge of counting the votes; specifically, those mailed in by Americans who did not want to take their chances of possibly catching Covid-19. Al Schmidt, a Philadelphia city election commissioner, talked to the journalist about how contentious things became.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“At the end of the day, we are counting eligible votes cast by voters. The controversy surrounding it is something I don’t understand. It’s people making accusations that we wouldn’t count those votes, or people are adding fraudulent votes or just, coming up with, just, all sorts of crazy stuff” said Schmidt. He would proceed to reveal that certain locals would call into the his office saying “‘this is what the Second Amendment is for,’ people like us.”

To that Whitaker spoke to the underlining tone of the calls by saying “That’s — a not so veiled death threat”. “Yes, for counting votes in a democracy,” replied Schmidt. You can see the clip below.

RELATED NEWS:

Results Trickle In As Data Show Roles Black Voters Are Playing In 2020 Election

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Projected Winner Of The 2020 Presidential Election

Eva Longoria Apologizes For Saying Latinas ‘Were The Real Heroines’ Of Biden’s Election

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Philadelphia Election Officials Have Gotten Death Threats Since Presidential Race was originally published on hiphopwired.com