Front Page News: Joe Biden Takes The Lead In The Presidential Election [WATCH]

Joe Biden has taken the lead in the presidential election in Georgia and Pennsylvania but the race is still too close to call. Donald Trump is still lying claiming a victory while Biden is urging citizens to stay calm and be patient while waiting on the vote.

The United States again has broken another coronavirus record and officials are predicting that 31,000 people will pass away over the next 2 weeks.

