Trump Supporters Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other Due To The Election Not Going In Their Favor

The clear and present existential threat to Donald Trump‘s presidency — you know, the legal votes cast in the 2020 election — has prompted some of the most loyal Republicans to freak out, panic, and blame each other as their president claims without proof that he’s the victim of voting fraud.

While the lies spouted by Trump are nothing new to anyone who’s been paying attention, the public in-fighting displayed by Republicans loyal to Trump — henceforth known as Trumpublicans — hasn’t really been seen before; at least not on the scale that’s been unfolding since the counting of absentee ballots overnight into Thursday helped Joe Biden make up crucial ground in swing states that are expected to help him secure election victory.

Trump is reportedly very angry.

And the Trumpublicans are also big mad that their fellow Party members aren’t speaking out against the legal vote-counting happening in Georgia and Pennsylvania, in particular, as vehemently as the president has. However, in order for them to do that, they would also have to falsely accuse Democrats and be complicit in Trump’s stream of lies in a disingenuous effort to reframe the true narrative of the election.

That’s apparently not something that Lindsey Graham is willing to do. Graham, of course, is the South Carolina senator who compromised his own dignity to blindly support Trump in any and every presidential endeavor for the past four years. He won his re-election bid Tuesday night likely on the strength of Trump’s support. But on Thursday, Trumpublicans were calling him out for remaining silent and not reciprocating that support, something that Trump’s namesake son — who earlier in the day called for “total war over the election” — tried to amplify on Twitter in an unsuccessful effort to shame Graham, who has repeatedly shown he is shameless.

No one is surprised. https://t.co/DZ0GNZMjqG — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 5, 2020

Trump’s other adult son, Eric, got in on the act and challenged Trumpublicans to show “some backbone” and “Fight against this fraud!” Eric Trump also threatened their political futures. “Our voters will never forget you,” he added in a warning that may not end up holding much weight.

Where are Republicans! Have some backbone. Fight against this fraud. Our voters will never forget you if your sheep! https://t.co/jLzOIJbrwV — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 5, 2020

At least one member of Trump’s cabinet read the writing on the wall and has all but said he’s about to quit. That’s right, Defense Secretary Mark Esper has reportedly prepared a letter of resignation, something that could prompt other top Trump advisers to take a similar route as the president warns of litigation that could draw out the election and delay Biden’s apparent inevitable election win.

NBC reporting that @EsperDoD has prepared a letter of resignation. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 5, 2020

But in the meantime, Trumpublicans are taking swipes at one another as Democrats present a united front against Trump.

It’s not just elected officials, either.

Terrence K. Williams, a comedian and renowned Trump-slurper who’s down with Candace Owens‘ crew of young Black conservatives tweeted a desperate video plea to his fellow Trumpublicans demanding they stand up for the president.

“Republicans are hiding in the basement when they should be helping President @realDonaldTrump save America,” Williams tweeted in part. Like Eric Trump, Williams suggested there would be repercussions at the polls for any elected Trumpublican who didn’t step up.

SEND THIS MESSAGE TO THE GOP Republicans are hiding in the basement when they should be helping President @realDonaldTrump save America HE HELPED THEM GET RE-ELECTED

Now they need to help him

Or they will be voted out next time #CountEveryLegalVote

Biden – 264 is scam pic.twitter.com/2XSyAWqfdm — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) November 5, 2020

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz — who has been accused of posting at least one racist tweet before — was one of the Trumpubicans who answered the call from the president’s minions. He did it by throwing one of his fellow Republicans directly under the election bus by reacting to a tweet that Nikki Haley used to promote America’s democratic process of counting votes in an election.

Gaetz claimed Haley — the former Trump-appointed U.S. Ambassador to the UN and former South Carolina governor — was “eulogizing” Trump by encouraging a free and open election without trying to sow the seeds of doubt into the vote-counting process.

“Sad!” he added in an obvious attempt to brown-nose and pay homage to Trump by using one of his favorite words he likes to tweet.

While some of us are fighting for President Trump… Nikki Haley is eulogizing him. Sad! https://t.co/vuaHk4pha2 — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 5, 2020

Matt Schlapp, the chairman of the American Conservative Union that oversees the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), threatened Trumpublicans with the revocation of their standing invitations to the annual gathering of Republicans. He implored them to “get out now and defend the counting of every compliant ballot w full transparency.”

Dear GOP Republicans: if you ever want to be featured @cpac or grow this movement get out now and defend the counting of every compliant ballot w full transparency. We need every one of you #AmericaVsSocialism — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) November 5, 2020

Nicholas Fuentes, a far-right pundit who was suspended by YouTube earlier this year for violating the video asocial media platform’s hate speech policy, seemingly combined all of the above sentiments and took it a step further by claiming Senate majority Leader Mitch McConnell — who also just won his re-election Tuesday — “BETRAYED our President” and said, “we will never forget.”

Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans BETRAYED our President. No matter what happens we will never forget their betrayal. — Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) November 5, 2020

Dorothy Fortenberry, a writer and producer for popular TV series, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” noticed the Trumpublican fray and tweeted that she always wondered what it would take for the president’s most ardent followers “to break with Trump.” She said, “we’re finally getting our answer.”

we've been waiting for 4 years to find out what kind of behavior would make elected Republicans openly break with Trump and we're finally getting our answer https://t.co/YTpfqv5uUh — Dorothy "DC statehood now" Fortenberry (@Dorothy410berry) November 5, 2020

Meanwhile, Biden and his campaign have appealed for patience while all of the votes get counted.

This is America.

