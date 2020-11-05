LeVar Burton Rips Keith Olbermann’s Weird Kunta Kinte Trump Tweet

As far as political commentators go, Keith Olbermann may no longer be a go-to pundit for some but that hasn’t kept him from becoming a vocal critic of President Donald Trump. In one of his Twitter missives, the former ESPN and MSNBC host made a weird tweet referencing LeVar Burton‘s iconic Kunta Kinte character from the Roots miniseries, and the actor made sure to school Olbermann on his mishap.

In a now-deleted tweet that got some burn before its disappearance, Olbermann wrote the following in connection to a Fox News segment focused on President Trump.

“Yes, @realDonaldTrump has always been, will always be, and on the day of his bid for re-election, still is: a whiny little Kunta Kinte,” Olbermann wrote on Election Day.

Hey Keith, do you plan on addressing your “Kunta Kinte” comment from this morning or just proceed with the usual scheduled tweets of you loudly bloviating on YouTube? pic.twitter.com/dGt7t1b0cp — Unhand her, Dan Backslide (@DanMoffTarkin) November 3, 2020

The tweet got a measurable amount of critique and flabbergasted response from the Twitterverse before Olbermann saved himself from further ridicule by deleting it altogether. Olbermann offered a confusing and unbelievable apology tweet, which Burton took aim his reaction towards.

“I was using an old 70’s-80’s technique for calling somebody a c*** without writing/saying c***, just using a sound-alike to call Trump a c***,” Olbermann tweeted. “Deleting previous, largely because this one clarifies the c*** part.”

In response, Burton wrote, “Dear @KeithOlbermann, #Kunta is pronounced with a long “u” as in unity, not a short “u” as in cup. Try again! Love, Kunta.”

Dear @KeithOlbermann, #Kunta is pronounced with a long “u” as in unity, not a short “u” as in cup. Try again! Love,

Kunta — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) November 3, 2020

—

Photo: Getty

DON’T MISS IT…

Cardi B Puffs 3 Cigarettes At Once To Cope With Election Stress

Houston Woman Undergoes 8 Cosmetic Procedures To Look Like Kamala Harris

Whew Chile The Shade: John Legend Calls Out Sunken Rappers Who Openly Supported Trump

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

LeVar Burton Rips Keith Olbermann’s Weird Kunta Kinte Trump Tweet was originally published on hiphopwired.com