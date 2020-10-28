CLOSE
Hot Spot: Chadwick Boseman’s Brother Reveals He Is In Remission From Cancer [WATCH]

50 Cent doesn’t take a day off from trolling.  He went on social media and encouraged his followers to troll Young Buck’s mug shot and hopefully this doesn’t go any further.

Kanye West explains why he shed some tears at his rally.

We are sending prayer warriors to Beenie Man and Kevin Boseman.  Beenie Man reportedly passed out at his mother’s funereal.  Chadwick Boseman’s brother also revealed he is in remission from cancer.

