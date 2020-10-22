Jeff Johnson Talks About A Voter Intimidation Letter From The Proud Boys [WATCH]

Jeff Johnson discusses all the types of voter intimidation and voter suppression currently going on in the country. Not only did a Florida police officer used intimidation at a voting poll by wearing a Trump mask while voting, but The Proud Boys have also sent letters to democrats forcing them to reelect Donald Trump.

Johnson explains further the other voter suppression tactics that are happening within the government that citizens should be aware of.

