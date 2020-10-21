CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

CeCe Winans’ Daughter Expecting Baby Boy [PHOTOS]

Congrats are in order for CeCe Winans’ daughter, Ashley Rose Philips. She and her husband are expecting a baby boy!  

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“My baby is having a baby,” CeCe Winans wrote on Instagram. “I’m grateful.” 

 

See video and photos from the newest member of the Winans’ family’s gender reveal below! 

 

View this post on Instagram

Baby Phillips!

A post shared by Ashley Rose Phillips (@ashrphil) on

 

View this post on Instagram

My forever friend @amygrantofficial

A post shared by CeCe Winans (@cecewinans) on

Source: GospelGoodies.com

DON’T MISS IT…

CeCe Winans Says Appearance In Trump Approved COVID-19 Ad Isn’t “Political,” Social Media Reacts

Kelly Price Mourns The Loss Of Her Mother

Taraji P. Henson and Fiancé Kelvin Hayden Call It Quits

CeCe Winans
28 photos

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

CeCe Winans’ Daughter Expecting Baby Boy [PHOTOS]  was originally published on getuperica.com

CeCe Winans

More From Rickey Smiley Show
Videos
Get All Videos
Register to Vote
One Vote: Register to Vote
Close