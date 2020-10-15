Can’t say we are surprised about the latest announcement from Cardi B that she has taken Offset back and isn’t planning to divorce after the couple was seen turning up for her birthday over the weekend in Las Vegas and other outings in Atlanta this week.
Well, it seems that Cardi did just what her friends asked confirming on a live video on her Instagram account exactly why she took him back.
“It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend. It’s really hard to have no d**k.”
According to Fulton County records the couple is set to appear in court in November but that hasn’t been changed yet. Regardless we hope the two work out their relationship. As crazy as their relationship appears at times it seems that the two really love each other.
The Latest:
- Nicki Minaj Reveals She Had A Baby Boy: “I’m So Grateful & In Love With My Son”
- Dr. Jason Johnson Addresses Early Voter Suppression & Ice Cube’s Platinum Plan [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- The Divorce is Off! Cardi B Announces She Took Offset Back, Claims She Missed Her Best Friend
- Gary’s Tea: Gary Reacts To Cardi B. Taking Offset Back [WATCH]
- The Irony: Daniel ‘Sellout’ Cameron Hires Armed Bodyguards To Protect His Own Life As Threats Pour In
- N-Word-Spewing Racist Is Indicted For Beating Black Teen With A Bike Lock As Hate Crimes Grow In 2020
- Report: Virginia Voter Registration Temporarily Shut Down Due To A “Cut Cable”
- Tamar Braxton Defends Ex David Adefeso; He Responds To Toni’s Public Blasting
- Pocket Watcher Alert: ‘MTV Cribs’ Is Coming Back
- ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Surveys Black People To See If they’re Voting For Donald Trump
The Divorce is Off! Cardi B Announces She Took Offset Back, Claims She Missed Her Best Friend was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com