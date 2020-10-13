Dwight Howard Gets Emotional In Lakers Championship Post-Game Video

In a matter of years, Dwight Howard went from one of the NBA’s biggest stars to arguably its most hated on players after failing to lead the LA Lakers to the promised land in his short tenure there in 2012.

After years of bouncing around the league and becoming a journeyman of a player, the 6 foot 10 center has finally captured that elusive championship in Los Angeles last night and reminded everyone that dreams do come true in an emotional post-game IG Live video. Yes, it was really LeBron James and Anthony Davis that led the Lakers to the land of milk and honey, but Dwight did help carry some of the load throughout the playoffs and deserves some credit for their success.

Looking into his phone with tears in his eyes and the trophy in his grip, Dwight reminded everyone that “Don’t ever give up on your dreams! You can f**kin do it, I swear! Just keep fighting. I swear, don’t ever give up on yourself. Look at this sh*t bruh… You’re already a champion.”

Congratulations, Dwight. You deserved that one, bro.

While we’re not sure whether or not Howard will be wearing purple and gold come next year, last night he was and we bet it was the sweetest feeling in the world that will last a lifetime.

Peep Dwight Howard’s emotional message below and remember that dreams do come true, just not always when you expect them to.

"Everybody out there, don't ever give up on your dreams! You can f**kin do it, I swear! Just keep fighting. I swear, don't ever give up on yourself. Look at this sh*t bruh!" – An emotional Dwight Howard after winning an NBA Championship 🙏🏽pic.twitter.com/J8nB4YwCI9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 12, 2020

